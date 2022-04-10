Left Menu

International shooter Shapath Bharadwaj felicitated by Uttarkhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday felicitated international shooter Shapath Bhardwaj at his residence in Dehradun.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 10-04-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 14:25 IST
International shooter Shapath Bharadwaj felicitated by Uttarkhand CM Dhami
International shooter Shapath Bharadwaj felicitated by Uttarkhand CM Dhami . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday felicitated international shooter Shapath Bhardwaj at his residence in Dehradun. Bharadwaj won the bronze medal in the team event of trapshooting International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup junior category held in Lima, Peru.

The chief minister also congratulated the shooter and extended good wishes to him for his bright future. A total of 62 athletes from 19 countries participated in the competition and teams of Spain, USA, India, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, Guatemala, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Colombia challenged each other for medals in the team event.

India finished third and claimed the bronze medal while USA took Gold and Spain, Silver. After a pause in sports activities during the pandemic, this was the second in the series of World Cups held this year. It started in Lima on March 27 and concluded on April 7. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global
4
Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022