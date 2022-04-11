Motorcycling-Bastianini wins Austin GP as Marquez stages stunning comeback
Gresini Racing's Enea Bastianini claimed his second MotoGP win of the season at the Grand Prix of the Americas on Sunday to move top of the championship, while the returning Marc Marquez stormed back to finish sixth after dropping to last place.
Gresini Racing's Enea Bastianini claimed his second MotoGP win of the season at the Grand Prix of the Americas on Sunday to move top of the championship, while the returning Marc Marquez stormed back to finish sixth after dropping to last place. Suzuki rider Alex Rins battled through to second on the final lap to finish ahead of Ducati's Jack Miller, who claimed his first podium finish of the year in Austin, Texas.
Polesitter Jorge Martin, who led a Ducati quintet in qualifying, lost out to Miller at turn one and the two traded places but the Spaniard faded later in the race and had to settle for eighth. Honda's six-time MotoGP champion Marquez, in action again after recovering from a bout of double vision, dropped to last after a sluggish start but powered his way back into the race.
