Soccer-Hulk scores twice as champions start with win over Inter

Player of the Year in the Serie A last season, Hulk took just 10 minutes to get his name on the scoresheet when he deftly beat the opposing keeper from close range. Inter had chances to equalise, with Edenilson hitting the bar, but it was Atletico who scored again through Hulk. The former Brazil striker took a pass from Federico Zaracho in stoppage time and dinked his shot over the advancing goalkeeper.

Reuters | Belo Horizonte | Updated: 11-04-2022 03:05 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 03:05 IST
