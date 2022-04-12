Left Menu

Kohli meets Jadeja in practice ahead of IPL 2022 clash

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash, Royal challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli met his rival teammate and Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja, during the practice session.

ANI | Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-04-2022 11:53 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 11:53 IST
Kohli meets Jadeja in practice ahead of IPL 2022 clash
Virat Kohli meets Ravindra Jadeja (Photo/CSK-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash, Royal challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli met his rival teammate and Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja, during the practice session. CSK and RCB will be going up against each other in IPL 2022 clash, here at Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

In a video posted on CSK's Twitter, Kohli was seeing meeting, interacting with Jadeja, and sharing smiles. Apart from them, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis could also be seen meeting and having chats with his former teammates, which included Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, and head coach Stephen Fleming.

Du Plessis had been an integral part of the CSK squad from 2011 to 2021. Ahead of IPL 2022, he was not retained by the franchise and was bought by RCB for Rs 7 crore. RCB have won a total of 3 matches in their 4 outings in IPL 2022, while CSK have lost their first 4 matches. (ANI)

