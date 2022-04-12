Left Menu

More all-rounders you have, better it is for any team in T20s: Thakur

He backs us so we always try to give our best. The seam bowling all-rounder, who has represented India in 25 T20Is, has impressed everyone with the ball and the bat.I look to enjoy playing cricket.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 13:58 IST
More all-rounders you have, better it is for any team in T20s: Thakur
Shardul Thakur Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

When it comes to all-rounders, more the merrier feels Delhi Capitals' Shardul Thakur, who feels that multi-skilled cricketers become key when specialists fail in one department.

The Capitals have all-rounders in abundance including the likes of Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mandeep Singh, and Thakur himself.

''We have great depth in our batting. The more all-rounders are there, the better it is for any team in T20s. ''If we lose quick wickets at the top, then the role of the players batting at 6,7 & 8 becomes important,'' Thakur was quoted as saying in a DC media release.

Thakur, who has made vital contributions with ball and bat in the ongoing IPL so far, said he aims to make an impact in every match.

''The environment within the team is quite good. There are a lot of youngsters on the team and we are all friends as we've been playing together for some time. I like to make an impact in every match I play and that's why I play with a lot of energy,'' Thakur said.

The Capitals are currently placed sixth in the league table having won two of their four matches. ''The team is moving in the right direction and our Head Coach Ricky Ponting has always told us to play our natural game no matter what the situation is. He backs us so we always try to give our best.'' The seam-bowling all-rounder, who has represented India in 25 T20Is, has impressed everyone with the ball and the bat.

''I look to enjoy playing cricket. I have worked hard to reach this stage so I don't want to put myself under any kind of pressure. Even when the crowd cheers for our opponents in the stadium, I look to enjoy those situations.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022