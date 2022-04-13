Left Menu

Soccer-Villarreal stun Bayern with late equaliser to reach last four

Underdogs Villarreal scored an 88th minute equaliser through substitute Samu Chukwueze to snatch a stunning 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich and advance to the Champions League semi-finals with a 2-1 aggregate win over the Germans on Tuesday.

Reuters | Munich | Updated: 13-04-2022 02:28 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 02:28 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Underdogs Villarreal scored an 88th minute equaliser through substitute Samu Chukwueze to snatch a stunning 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich and advance to the Champions League semi-finals with a 2-1 aggregate win over the Germans on Tuesday. Six-time European champions Bayern had equalled the score of the first leg in Spain last week when Robert Lewandowski drilled in off the post for the lead in the 52nd minute with his 13th goal of the competition this season.

But they failed to find the net again despite intense pressure in the second half and several missed chances. Instead it was Villarreal, semi-finalists in 2006, who scored against the run of play with Chukwueze beating goalkeeper Manuel Neuer with a left-foot effort to silence the home crowd.

