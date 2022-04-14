Left Menu

IPL 2022: Just backed myself, reveals Odean Smith after taking four wickets against MI

Punjab Kings pacer Odean Smith, who took four wickets in the clash against Mumbai Indians, said that defending 22 runs in the last over was a 'coincidence' for him.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-04-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 11:55 IST
IPL 2022: Just backed myself, reveals Odean Smith after taking four wickets against MI
PBKS pacer Odean Smith (Photo/PBKS-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Kings pacer Odean Smith, who took four wickets in the clash against Mumbai Indians, said that defending 22 runs in the last over was a 'coincidence' for him. Earlier in the clash against Gujarat Titans, Smith had to defend 19 runs in the final over but unfortunately, PBKS ended up on the losing side.

"I was just thinking it was such a coincidence, I was in the same situation (against Gujarat Titans). But I just backed myself tonight. I thought it would be hard for him (Unadkat) if he goes straight down the ground or on the leg-side," said Odean Smith in a post-match presentation. Coming to the match, brilliant half-centuries by Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan were backed by courageous bowling performance as Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in their IPL 2022 match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Wednesday.

Mayank played an innings of 52 while Shikhar Dhawan smashed 70 runs as the opening duo stitched a 97-run partnership for the first wicket to guide PBKS to a defendable target of 198/5. For MI, Basil Thampi scalped two wickets while star pacer of team Jasprit Bumrah took one wicket. This is Mumbai Indians' fifth successive loss in the Indian Premier League 2022 while for Punjab this is their third win of the season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022