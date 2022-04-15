Left Menu

Chahar ruled out of IPL, DC physio tests positive for COVID-19

Salam, who played 2 games for KKR this season, has been ruled out owing to a lower back injury and will take no further part in the tournament.His replacement, Harshit Rana, from Delhi will join KKR at his base price of INR 20 Lakh. On Farhart, a former physio of the Indian cricket team, the statement added Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has been tested positive for COVID-19.

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Deepak Chahar was on Friday ruled out of the IPL with a back injury, while Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart tested positive for COVID-19.

Chahar had also suffered a hamstring injury during the home series against the West Indies in February.

KKR pacer Rasikh Salam is also out the of the IPL with a lower back injury with young Delhi pacer Harshit Rana named as his replacement. ''Chennai Super Kings bowler Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 owing to a back injury,'' said the IPL in a statement.

''Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have signed fast bowler Harshit Rana as a replacement for pacer Rasikh Salam for the rest of the TATA IPL 2022 season. Salam, who played 2 games for KKR this season, has been ruled out owing to a lower back injury and will take no further part in the tournament.

''His replacement, Harshit Rana, from Delhi will join KKR at his base price of INR 20 Lakh.'' On Farhart, a former physio of the Indian cricket team, the statement added: ''Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has been tested positive for COVID-19. He is being closely monitored by the DC Medical Team at the moment.'' With cases gradually rising, the COVID threat has increased during the two-month-long IPL.

Last year, the tournament had to be suspended at the peak of the second wave in May and was later completed in the UAE.

The BCCI is staging the premier T20 event in four stadiums across Maharashtra to minimize the COVID-19 threat. However, the play-offs are expected to be played outside the state.

The league games are being held in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune.

