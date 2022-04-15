Border-Gavaskar Trophy pinnacle series for Australian cricketers, feels Nathan Lyon

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has claimed that Border-Gavaskar series has risen to the prestige of Ashes and called it a "massive challenge." Lyon said that the series against India has amassed a high stature, becoming a "pinnacle series for an Australian cricketer." India had the better of Australia, winning each of the past three Border-Gavaskar Trophies, since 2017.

"It's massive. It's getting very similar to an Ashes series as the pinnacle series for an Australian cricketer," ICC quoted Nathan Lyon as saying. "This series with the Test Championship on the line as well it's going to be even more important and probably a bigger challenge. It's about doing the basics, not getting too far ahead of ourselves and enjoying the challenge - I think that's going to be the biggest one," said Lyon.

Ahead of two away series, Australia are scheduled to play in Asia as a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023. "There's no point hiding behind it. That's one challenge we want to pride ourselves on - going out there and performing really well. This challenge is massive and it's bloody exciting to be honest," stated Lyon.

Australia created history in the recently concluded Test tour of Pakistan where they came from behind to register their first overseas Test series win since 2016 and first in Asia since 2011. The win in 2011 came against Sri Lanka who they will next face from June 29 for a two-match Test series. With all of Australia's away tours scheduled in Asia, the Pakistan win provides them with renewed confidence. (ANI)

