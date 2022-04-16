Left Menu

Aditi Ashok endures rocky third round, falls to T-29 in Hawaii

PTI | Oahu | Updated: 16-04-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 12:57 IST
Aditi Ashok endures rocky third round, falls to T-29 in Hawaii
Aditi Ashok Image Credit: Twitter (@aditigolf)
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok endured a rocky third round to stumble to T-29 from overnight T-7 in the Lotte Championship here.

Aditi had contrasting fortunes on the first six and last six holes to accumulate four-over 76 in the three rounds.

Aditi, who had 17 pars in the second round, had three birdies, five bogeys and a double bogey on yet another windy day in Hawaii.

She had a bogey on the second hole but quickly made up with three birdies in a row. She suffered a second bogey on the seventh and turned in 1-under. On the back nine, she bogeyed 13th and then back-to-back bogeys on 15-16 were followed by a double bogey on 17, as she dropped five shots between 13 and 17.

At even par, she is now down to T-29.

Hyo Joo Kim of Korea shot even par 72 but still led by three over Monday qualifier Brianna Do with one more round to go at Hoakalei Country Club. Kim had started 67-67 in the week and after a 72, she is 10-under to Brianna's 7-under after a 67 in second round. Hinako Shibuno shares second place with Brianna Do, who played the qualifier on Sunday as the tournament began on Wednesday. Her best is T-15 in an LPGA event.

Shibuno, who won the 2019 AIG Women's Open, carded a bogey-free 68 on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

