RF Development League: Blasters defeat Hyderabad, Jamshedpur thrash Mumbai

Kerala Blasters FC defeated Hyderabad FC by 2-0 in a Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) tie here on Saturday. In another game, Jamshedpur FC cantered to a 3-0 win over Mumbai City FC riding Piyush Thakuri's brace on either side of halftime.

Vincy Barretto helped Kerala take the lead in the 17th minute before Hyderabad's defender Singson put the ball in his net in the 36th minute. As many as five players who featured prominently for Kerala in the ISL this season started the game with the promising Ayush Adhikari leading the side which boasted of players like Sanjeev Stalin, Givson Singh, Bijoy V besides Barretto in their ranks. Goalkeeper Sachin Suresh, who was also part of the ISL squad under Ivan Vukomanovic, started in goal for the 'home' team.

Later in the day, Jamshedpur dominated proceedings against Mumbai in a lopsided encounter. Thakuri drew first blood, glancing a Keison Angelo corner into the back of the net in the 26th minute. Mumbai tried hard to break on the counter as the Red Miners bossed possession and showed more verve in the final third. Just before halftime, Shreyas Vatekar turned sharply to get the better of Sandip Mandi but Jamshedpur keeper Mohit Dhami was alert to the danger. Mumbai also got a gilt-edged opportunity early on in the first half, Sarvesh Bangar dragging his effort inches wide of the target.

In the second half, it was all Jamshedpur as substitute Meitei toe-poked a Lalruatmawia cross into the net after a brilliant team move. Piyush then got on the card once again in the 89th minute, volleying home a Lalruatmawia cross to cap off a perfect night for the Indranil Chakraborty-coached side. The result saw Jamshedpur go top of the table after round one of the fixtures. (ANI)

