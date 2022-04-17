Left Menu

RF Development League: Blasters defeat Hyderabad, Jamshedpur thrash Mumbai

Kerala Blasters FC defeated Hyderabad FC by 2-0 in a Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) tie here on Saturday.

ANI | Benaulim (Goa) | Updated: 17-04-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 18:01 IST
RF Development League: Blasters defeat Hyderabad, Jamshedpur thrash Mumbai
Reliance Foundation Development League (Photo: Twitter/ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Blasters FC defeated Hyderabad FC by 2-0 in a Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) tie here on Saturday. In another game, Jamshedpur FC cantered to a 3-0 win over Mumbai City FC riding Piyush Thakuri's brace on either side of halftime.

Vincy Barretto helped Kerala take the lead in the 17th minute before Hyderabad's defender Singson put the ball in his net in the 36th minute. As many as five players who featured prominently for Kerala in the ISL this season started the game with the promising Ayush Adhikari leading the side which boasted of players like Sanjeev Stalin, Givson Singh, Bijoy V besides Barretto in their ranks. Goalkeeper Sachin Suresh, who was also part of the ISL squad under Ivan Vukomanovic, started in goal for the 'home' team.

Later in the day, Jamshedpur dominated proceedings against Mumbai in a lopsided encounter. Thakuri drew first blood, glancing a Keison Angelo corner into the back of the net in the 26th minute. Mumbai tried hard to break on the counter as the Red Miners bossed possession and showed more verve in the final third. Just before halftime, Shreyas Vatekar turned sharply to get the better of Sandip Mandi but Jamshedpur keeper Mohit Dhami was alert to the danger. Mumbai also got a gilt-edged opportunity early on in the first half, Sarvesh Bangar dragging his effort inches wide of the target.

In the second half, it was all Jamshedpur as substitute Meitei toe-poked a Lalruatmawia cross into the net after a brilliant team move. Piyush then got on the card once again in the 89th minute, volleying home a Lalruatmawia cross to cap off a perfect night for the Indranil Chakraborty-coached side. The result saw Jamshedpur go top of the table after round one of the fixtures. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghanistan
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global
4
Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022