Odisha, Karnataka play out thrilling 3-3 draw in Santosh Trophy

Odisha and Karnataka played out a six-goal thriller in the opening game of Group B in the final round of the 75th Santosh Trophy National Football Championship here on Sunday.

Odisha got their noses in front but Karnataka struck back with three goals, putting themselves 3-1 up in the game. However, Odisha managed to level the scores as the match ended in a thrilling draw at the Kottappadi Football Stadium.

Odisha put Karnataka on the back foot right from the start. Their high press game awarded them the lead in the 15th minute with Chandra Muduli playing in a perfect low cross to find Jamir Oram to convert easily.

Karnataka almost found their equaliser but Sudheer Kotikela shot wide a cross from Prashanth. At the half-hour mark though, Karnataka were able to find their equaliser through Sudheer, who made amends for his earlier miss with a simple tap-in from an inch-perfect cross by Prashanth Kalinga.

Three minutes later, the Southern state turned the game on its head. Bavu Nishad gained possession high up in Odisha's half, unleashing a fierce shot which was deflected into the back of the net. Kamalesh kept Odisha's defense busy with his dribbles and crosses. He even stole a ball in the opposition half only to see his shot go wide.

Odisha failed to get a grip on the game after their opening goal, losing the ball frequently in midfield. The first half ended with Karnataka in the ascendancy. Odisha started the second half in the same fashion as they did the first. A long throw from Abhishek Rawat was flicked on by a blue shirt onto the crossbar.

Karnataka's Arun Kumar then drilled a powerful free-kick which skipper Sekhar Behara saved. Odisha got a chance on the other end with Chandra Muduli again making a run but failing to link up with Raisen Tudu in a dangerous position.

Just past the hour mark, Karnataka made it 3-1 with Sudheer getting his second after Behara failed to keep his powerful drive away.

Odisha got back into the game soon after from a mistake in the Karnataka defence. A corner from the right fell kindly to Bikash Kumar Sahoo's head who guided the ball back into the net.

Moments later, Odisha levelled the scores in stunning fashion with Muduli slamming his effort into the top right corner of the net from a counter.

Odisha keeper Chinmaya Sekhar Bahara pulled out one last save from substitute Ankith's dipping long shot to prevent any more goals on the day.

Odisha will take on Manipur, while Karnataka take on Gujurat on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)