Ton-up Buttler take RR to 217-5 against KKR in IPL

Jos Buttler slammed a scintillating century as Rajasthan Royals posted 217 for five against Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL match here on Monday.

Put in to bat, RR rode on Buttler's 61-ball 103 innings, which was studded with nine boundaries and five maximums. Sanju Samson (38 off 19 balls), Shimron Hetmyer (26 not out off 13 balls), and Devdutt Padikkal (24 off 18 balls) also chipped with useful contributions.

For KKR, Sunil Narine (2/21), Pat Cummins (1/50), Shivam Mavi (1/34) and Andre Russell (1/29 in 2 overs) were among wickets.

Brief Score: Rajasthan Royals: 217 for 5 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 103, Sunile Narine 2/21) vs KKR.

