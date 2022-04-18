Ton-up Buttler take RR to 217-5 against KKR in IPL
Jos Buttler slammed a scintillating century as Rajasthan Royals posted 217 for five against Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL match here on Monday.
Put in to bat, RR rode on Buttler's 61-ball 103 innings, which was studded with nine boundaries and five maximums. Sanju Samson (38 off 19 balls), Shimron Hetmyer (26 not out off 13 balls), and Devdutt Padikkal (24 off 18 balls) also chipped with useful contributions.
For KKR, Sunil Narine (2/21), Pat Cummins (1/50), Shivam Mavi (1/34) and Andre Russell (1/29 in 2 overs) were among wickets.
Brief Score: Rajasthan Royals: 217 for 5 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 103, Sunile Narine 2/21) vs KKR.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
IPL 2022: Pat Cummins' joint-fastest fifty helps KKR defeat MI by five wickets
I think I am most surprised by this innings: Pat Cummins
IPL 2022: Never expected Pat Cummins to play like that, says Rohit Sharma
IPL 2022: Another Jos Buttler's ton powers Rajasthan Royals to highest total of season against KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine wants to finish his IPL career in 'KKR colours'