Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL 2022 match here in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

ANI | Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-04-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 19:14 IST
IPL 2022: LSG skipper KL Rahul opts to field against RCB
Faf du Plessis and KL Rahul (Photo: Twitter/IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL 2022 match here in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Dr. DY Patil Stadium will play host to another swashbuckling contest of the willow and the leather as the RCB will be squaring off with the LSG.

The Challengers will be coming fresh from an emphatic win as they managed to tame a soaring Delhi Capitals with some ecstatic bowling and fielding. The Super Giants have had a dream start to their campaign and managed to add another win to their tally as they romped over the Mumbai Indians in a high-scoring stramash. At the time of toss, KL Rahul said: "We are going to bowl first. At this stage, all teams like to chase. It's good to keep my game on the toes. Same team for us."

While RCB skipper, Faf du Plessis said: " It's been a great start for us (this season). Guys are playing well. Playing against a strong team tonight. Same team for us as well." Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, and Ravi Bishnoi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, and Mohammed Siraj. (ANI)

