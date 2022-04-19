Soccer-Juve's scoring woes down to psychological issues says Allegri

Juventus' lack of goals this sesaon is down to psychological issues rather than technical deficiencies, manager Massimiliano Allegri said on the eve of their Coppa Italia semi-final against Fiorentina on Wednesday. Juve, fourth in Serie A, take a 1-0 lead over in-form Fiorentina into the second leg in Turin.

"Criticism is good because it stimulates the environment. We are at Juventus, we are always under observation and under pressure," Allegri told reporters. "On Saturday (against Bologna) we drew a match (1-1) despite creating a number of good chances. We need to improve on being in 10th place for goals scored. We need to be sharper in front of goal, but it's more a psychological question than a lack of technique."

Allegri added that Fiorentina were formidable opponents given their impressive run of recent results. "The away leg was a tight encounter, but tomorrow it will be a completely different match. Fiorentina are on form so it will be a tough, intense game," he said.

"(The players) who start will need to have a fast rhythm since Fiorentina keep a good rhythm for the first 60-70 minutes, we need to be good at keeping up with them." Allegri said he was yet to decide on his lineup and that centre back Leonardo Bonucci and goalkeeper Mattia Perin were the only players sure to start.

"I'll decide who'll play after tomorrow's training session... we only have two midfielders in Denis Zakaria and Adrien Rabiot. Arthur has not recovered. Danilo and Fabio Miretti are also available to help out if necessary."

