Left Menu

Soccer-Juve's scoring woes down to psychological issues says Allegri

Juventus' lack of goals this sesaon is down to psychological issues rather than technical deficiencies, manager Massimiliano Allegri said on the eve of their Coppa Italia semi-final against Fiorentina on Wednesday. We need to be sharper in front of goal, but it's more a psychological question than a lack of technique." Allegri added that Fiorentina were formidable opponents given their impressive run of recent results.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 22:07 IST
Soccer-Juve's scoring woes down to psychological issues says Allegri

Juventus' lack of goals this sesaon is down to psychological issues rather than technical deficiencies, manager Massimiliano Allegri said on the eve of their Coppa Italia semi-final against Fiorentina on Wednesday. Juve, fourth in Serie A, take a 1-0 lead over in-form Fiorentina into the second leg in Turin.

"Criticism is good because it stimulates the environment. We are at Juventus, we are always under observation and under pressure," Allegri told reporters. "On Saturday (against Bologna) we drew a match (1-1) despite creating a number of good chances. We need to improve on being in 10th place for goals scored. We need to be sharper in front of goal, but it's more a psychological question than a lack of technique."

Allegri added that Fiorentina were formidable opponents given their impressive run of recent results. "The away leg was a tight encounter, but tomorrow it will be a completely different match. Fiorentina are on form so it will be a tough, intense game," he said.

"(The players) who start will need to have a fast rhythm since Fiorentina keep a good rhythm for the first 60-70 minutes, we need to be good at keeping up with them." Allegri said he was yet to decide on his lineup and that centre back Leonardo Bonucci and goalkeeper Mattia Perin were the only players sure to start.

"I'll decide who'll play after tomorrow's training session... we only have two midfielders in Denis Zakaria and Adrien Rabiot. Arthur has not recovered. Danilo and Fabio Miretti are also available to help out if necessary."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022