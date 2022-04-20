Left Menu

Premier League: Liverpool dismantle Manchester United with 4-0 win

Double strikes from Mohamed Salah and one goal each by Luis Diaz and Sadino Mane, helped Liverpool destroy Manchester United 4-0 on Wednesday.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 20-04-2022 10:38 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 10:38 IST
Premier League: Liverpool dismantle Manchester United with 4-0 win
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action (Photo/Liverpool FC-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Double strikes from Mohamed Salah and one goal each by Luis Diaz and Sadino Mane, helped Liverpool destroy Manchester United 4-0 on Wednesday. Man United did not have the services of their star player Cristiano Ronaldo, as the Portuguese footballer missed the game due to the sudden demise of his newborn son.

Hosts Liverpool took an early lead in the fifth minute of the match when Luis Diaz scored for them. It was followed by Mohamed Salah giving his side a lead of 2-0 in the 22nd minute. Resuming the game after the half-time, the hosts completely dominated the game as Sadio Mane scored a goal in the 68th minute. It was then that Salah put the final nail in the coffin and scored his second goal of the night in the 85th-minute taking Liverpool to victory 4-0.

Currently, Liverpool is at the top of the points table with a total of 76 points in 32 games, while Manchester United is at the sixth spot with 54 points. (ANI)

