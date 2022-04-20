IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri believes 'overcooked' Kohli needs a break from cricket

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli is mentally "overcooked" and needs to step back for a while from cricket to regroup and continue playing the game for a longer time. Kohli, who stepped down from India captaincy a few months ago, has been going through a lean patch and has not scored a century in any format since November 2019. He has had an equally dismal time in the ongoing IPL, with just 119 runs in seven matches at an average of 19.83.

Shastri believes that Kohli needs to step back for a while to assess the situation and decide what to do unless he wants his 'brains to get completely fried'. "I am going straight to the main guy here. Virat Kohli is overcooked. If anyone needs a break, it's him," ICC quoted Ravi Shastri as saying after Kohli was dismissed for a first-ball duck in the Royal Challengers Bangalore's match against Lucknow Super Giants.

With the tour of England barely three months away, Shastri believes the Kohli needs to take a break if he wants to continue delivering. "Whether it's two months or a month and a half, whether it's after [the] England [tour in July] or before England - he needs a break because he has got six-seven years of cricket left in him and you don't want to lose that with a fried brain." (ANI)

