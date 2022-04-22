Left Menu

IPL 2022: CSK skipper Jadeja praises Dhoni, calls him 'great finisher'

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja lavished praises on MS Dhoni, whose quick knock provided his side with victory over Mumbai Indians on Thursday.

ANI | Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-04-2022 09:20 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 09:20 IST
IPL 2022: CSK skipper Jadeja praises Dhoni, calls him 'great finisher'
Mahendra Singh Dhoni in action against Mumbai Indians (Image: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja lavished praises on MS Dhoni, whose quick knock provided his side with victory over Mumbai Indians on Thursday. Dhoni turned back the clock on Thursday scoring an unbeaten 28 from 13 balls to hand Chennai Super Kings their second win of IPL 2022 as they defeated Mumbai Indians by three wickets here at the Dr DY Patil Stadium.

"We were very tense the way game was going. But the great finisher of the game was still there, so we knew we had a chance. He's still here and doing it for us. Yes, he (Mukesh) has bowled well up front and done well for us in the powerplay," said Jadeja in a post-match presentation. "If you aren't winning games, you still want to be calm. (On him dropping catches) It happens, that's why I never take fielding for granted and practise hard. We need to work on our fielding, can't afford to drop catches," he added.

Mukesh Choudhary of CSK dismissed the openers for a duck in the very first over. After this, MI fought hard with the help of Tilak Varma's 51 off 43 and managed to put up a total of 155. The quick cameo from Pretorius(22 from 14) was very crucial in the end and the classic finisher Dhoni(28* off 13) finished the match with a boundary of the last ball.

This was MI's seventh consecutive defeat of IPL 2022 and have become the first team to lose their first seven matches in an Indian Premier League season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
2
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
3
Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare for CERN collider restart in the hunt for "dark matter"; Omicron BA.2 overall makes up more than 90% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare for CERN collider restart in the hu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022