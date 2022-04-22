Left Menu

Motor racing-Verstappen takes pole in wet and chaotic Imola qualifying

Updated: 22-04-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 22:51 IST
Motor racing-Verstappen takes pole in wet and chaotic Imola qualifying
Formula One world champion Max Verstappen put Red Bull on pole position in a wet and crash-interrupted Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying on Friday to secure top slot for the first sprint of the season.

Ferrari's world championship leader Charles Leclerc will line up alongside the Dutchman on the front row for Saturday's 100km race that decides who starts first in Sunday's main grand prix at Imola.

