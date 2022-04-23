Left Menu

Motor racing-Ferrari's Russian test driver Shwartzman to use Israeli licence

Ferrari's Russian test driver Robert Shwartzman will use an Israeli licence if he makes any Formula One practice appearances this season, team boss Mattia Binotto said on Saturday. Mazepin would have been Russia's only Formula One driver on the starting grid.

Reuters | Imola | Updated: 23-04-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 18:30 IST
Motor racing-Ferrari's Russian test driver Shwartzman to use Israeli licence
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@F1)
  • Country:
  • Italy

Ferrari's Russian test driver Robert Shwartzman will use an Israeli licence if he makes any Formula One practice appearances this season, team boss Mattia Binotto said on Saturday. The 22-year-old, who was runner-up in Formula Two last season, could participate in two Friday sessions this year under a new rule to give young drivers more experience.

"Robert is born in Israel, he's got an Israeli passport," Binotto told reporters at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Italy's Imola circuit. "In terms of licence, it's not a Russian one.

"At the moment he's still our test driver and he will remain as that. If we will have in the future any opportunities to let him drive, we will probably let him drive." Russian drivers must compete as neutrals and sign a commitment not to express any support for the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The Ferrari-powered Haas team dropped Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, who is now on a list of individuals sanctioned by the European Union along with his oligarch father Dmitry, before the start of the season. Mazepin would have been Russia's only Formula One driver on the starting grid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

 Global
3
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
4
Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities

Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties rep...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022