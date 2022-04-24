IPL 2022: Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri laud LSG skipper KL Rahul

Cricketing greats Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri have hailed Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul after the opener's solid performance in the ongoing IPL 2022. KL Rahul has been scoring runs for fun in the ongoing IPL 2022 and the explosive right-handed batter is second after Rajasthan Royals' opener Jos Buttler in the Orange Cap standings.

Former India captain and former India head coach Ravi Shastri claimed that the added responsibility of leading the side is bringing the best out of Rahul and either he or Buttler will end up winning the Orange Cap by the end of the IPL 2022. Shastri said: "He's got a solid all-round game, the technique is good he's got all the shots, great temperament, and good presence of mind. With the responsibility of leading a new franchise is getting the best out of him."

"You asked me at the start of the season, Orange Cap, I said KL Rahul because the openers have the best chance. So, it will be between him and (Jos) Buttler. If you are an opening batsman who's firing then your franchise is going to do well in the TATA IPL because those are not the players at the back who come and do the damage. If you get an opener who's firing then it's half the job done already," he added. Former India captain and legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar also lauded Rahul for the way he paced his innings against Mumbai Indians when the Karnataka cricketer slammed a sensational century.

Gavaskar said, "It is fabulous to see the way he's paced his innings (against Mumbai Indians). How he increased his tempo, how he went from one gear to second gear to third gear and towards the end (of the innings) he was into the fifth gear was fabulous." In a desperate lunge for their opening win of the tournament, one of the most successful teams in its antiquity, Mumbai Indians will be taking the arena with newcomers Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday who have so far shown pretty decent form despite a defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last game. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)