Hataoka wins title in Los Angeles, Aditi exits halfway

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-04-2022 10:14 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 10:12 IST
Nasa Hataoka carded 4-under 67 that included an eagle and four birdies to grab her sixth career LPGA title at the LA Open here.

India's Aditi Ashok did not have a great week as she missed the cut with rounds of 77-73.

Hataoka began the final round with a four-shot lead and finished with a 15-under total of 269.

She won by a five-stroke margin over Australian Hannah Green, who carded a closing 68 for 274.

The highlight of the final day for the 23-year-old from Ibaraki Prefecture was a 35-foot eagle putt at the par-four 15th to lead by six shots so that a closing bogey was barely a blip.

Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom had five birdies without a bogey in a 66 that put her tied for third on 277 alongside the 2019 winner Minjee Lee of Australia, who carded a 68. South Korean star Park In-bee closed with a 70.

World number one Ko Jin-young, who was tied atop the leader board with Hataoka after three rounds, suffered a late quadruple-bogey and closed with a 4-over par 75 and was T-21.

