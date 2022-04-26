Left Menu

Figure skating-ISU bans Russia and Belarus from hosting international events

The International Skating Union (ISU) said on Monday that Russia and Belarus would not be allowed to host international skating events and stripped Russia of figure skating's Rostelecom Cup. The ISU had earlier banned skaters from Russia and Belarus from international competition over Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

The International Skating Union (ISU) said on Monday that Russia and Belarus would not be allowed to host international skating events and stripped Russia of figure skating's Rostelecom Cup.

The ISU had earlier banned skaters from Russia and Belarus from international competition over Russia's military campaign in Ukraine. Belarus is a key staging area for the invasion, which Russia calls a "special military operation". The ISU said in a statement that it was looking for a replacement host for the Rostelecom Cup, which is scheduled to take place in late November.

"Until further notice no international competitions shall be held in Russia and Belarus. Consequently, the Rostelecom Cup 2022 in figure skating will not be included in the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating series of the season 2022/23," the ISU said. The ISU also banned members from Russia and Belarus from attending the 2022 ISU Congress and said candidates from the two countries would not be allowed to stand for election to any position.

