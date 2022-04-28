Mumbai Indians rope in Kumar Kartikeya Singh for injured Arshad Khan
- Country:
- India
Mumbai Indians have roped in left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya Singh as a replacement for injured Mohd Arshad Khan for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.
''The left-arm spinner will join Mumbai Indians for the price of Rs 20 lakh,'' the IPL stated in a media statement on Thursday.
Kumar Kartikeya Singh, who represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, has so far played nine first class matches, 19 List A games and eight T20s, picking 35, 18 and 9 wickets respectively.
Singh was with the Mumbai Indians as part of the support team.
Mumbai Indians, who have suffered eight losses on the trot, are out of contention for a playoff berth.
The Rohit Sharma-led side will now on Rajasthan Royals on April 30 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
FEATURE-Indian workers blind to toxic air risks in the world's 'most polluted' city
Indian consulate in Shanghai to function in remote mode
QpiAI and QuantrolOx Sign a MoU to Jointly Develop India’s First 25-Qubit Quantum Computing Testbed and Offerings for the European and Indian Markets
Indian Consulate in Shanghai closes in-person services as COVID crisis worsens in China
QpiAI and QuantrolOx sign MoU to jointly develop India's first 25-Qubit Quantum Computing Testbed and offerings for European and Indian markets