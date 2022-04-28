Left Menu

Mumbai Indians rope in Kumar Kartikeya Singh for injured Arshad Khan

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 13:39 IST
Mumbai Indians have roped in left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya Singh as a replacement for injured Mohd Arshad Khan for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.

''The left-arm spinner will join Mumbai Indians for the price of Rs 20 lakh,'' the IPL stated in a media statement on Thursday.

Kumar Kartikeya Singh, who represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, has so far played nine first class matches, 19 List A games and eight T20s, picking 35, 18 and 9 wickets respectively.

Singh was with the Mumbai Indians as part of the support team.

Mumbai Indians, who have suffered eight losses on the trot, are out of contention for a playoff berth.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will now on Rajasthan Royals on April 30 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

