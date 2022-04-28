Soccer-Injured U.S. striker Heath released by Arsenal Women
Heath, 33, is leaving early by mutual agreement after the injury ruled her out of the rest of Arsenal's matches this term, with her contract running out at the end of the season. The twice World Cup winner scored three goals in 18 games for Arsenal after joining them in September last year. They host Aston Villa on Sunday.
United States forward Tobin Heath has been released by Arsenal after sustaining a minor hamstring injury, the Women's Super League (WSL) club said on Thursday. Heath, 33, is leaving early by mutual agreement after the injury ruled her out of the rest of Arsenal's matches this term, with her contract running out at the end of the season.
The twice World Cup winner scored three goals in 18 games for Arsenal after joining them in September last year. "Although I'm disappointed that my time at Arsenal has come to an early end, I have loved every minute of my time here," Tobin said in a statement.
Arsenal are second in the WSL table with 46 points from 19 games, one point behind leaders Chelsea with three rounds of matches to play. They host Aston Villa on Sunday.
