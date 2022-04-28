IPL 2022: KKR's Andre Russell 'ready and pumped' for clash against DC

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell on Thursday said that he is absolutely ready and pumped up for their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash against Delhi Capitals. Delhi and Kolkata will be squaring off against each other, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Thursday. Earlier, both the teams had clashed on April 10, when the match ended in the favour of Delhi by 44 runs.

"The preparation has been excellent. I think everyone knows how important these last couple of games are and we are ready. The guys are hitting the ball well and getting what they want before such a big game. I am ready and pumped and definitely want to leave everything out there tonight," Andre Russell told the host broadcasters, Star Sports. "Things have been going well so far, can't complain, over 200 runs and a couple of wickets under my belt. I think I want to contribute a bit more with the ball but with the makeup of this team I am not going to question or beg the captain, he has been excellent and making the right changes. I know my job is to take the team over the line or help the team set up the total," he added.

Coming to the match, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field against Kolkata Knight Riders. Pacer Chetan Sakariya earned his maiden Delhi Capitals cap and for Kolkata, Baba Indrajith and Harshit Rana got their caps for the season. For Delhi, Mitchell Marsh made his place back into the Playing XI after recovering from COVID-19, as he replaced Khaleel Ahmed. Apart from him, Sakariya came in place of Sarfaraz Khan. (ANI)

