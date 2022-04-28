Left Menu

Soccer-Bodo/Glimt boss, Roma goalkeeping coach banned for three games

UEFA on Thursday suspended Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt's manager Kjetil Knutsen and Italian club AS Roma's goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos for three matches following their ill-tempered Europa Conference League match in Norway this month.

28-04-2022
UEFA on Thursday suspended Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt's manager Kjetil Knutsen and Italian club AS Roma's goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos for three matches following their ill-tempered Europa Conference League match in Norway this month. Following their 2-1 quarter final first-leg defeat on April 7, the Italian side's captain Lorenzo Pellegrini said Santos had been attacked, while Knutsen accused a Roma goalkeeping coach of grabbing him by the throat.

European soccer's governing body provisionally suspended the duo and charged them with "serious assault" last week, adding it had initiated disciplinary proceedings as the coaches violated the general principles of conduct. Bodo had reported the incident to the police.

Roma won the second leg 4-0 to seal a 5-2 aggregate victory, a game that both the coaches missed. UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body said after handing out the three-game bans that its decision included the one-match suspension served by Knutsen and Santos.

