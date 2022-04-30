Left Menu

Soccer-Agent Raiola passes away after battle with illness

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 20:01 IST
Soccer-Agent Raiola passes away after battle with illness
Representative image

Soccer agent Mino Raiola has died at the age of 54 in an Italian hospital after battling illness, his official Twitter account announced on Saturday.

Born in Italy, Raiola grew up in the Netherlands before becoming one of the most powerful soccer agents in the world, with clients including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Erling Haaland and Paul Pogba.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

