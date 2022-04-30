Soccer-Agent Raiola passes away after battle with illness
Soccer agent Mino Raiola has died at the age of 54 in an Italian hospital after battling illness, his official Twitter account announced on Saturday.
Born in Italy, Raiola grew up in the Netherlands before becoming one of the most powerful soccer agents in the world, with clients including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Erling Haaland and Paul Pogba.
