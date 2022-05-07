Left Menu

Soccer-Wydad Casablanca take big step towards African Champions League final

Petro also had midfielder Soares, another of their Brazilian contingent, sent off in the closing stages. The second leg will be played in Casablanca next Friday and the aggregate winner will meet either Al Ahly of Egypt or Algeria’s Entente Setif in the final on May 29.

Reuters | Luanda | Updated: 07-05-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 20:41 IST
Soccer-Wydad Casablanca take big step towards African Champions League final
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Angola

Morocco's Wydad Casablanca took a giant stride to a place in this season's African Champions League final as they beat hosts Petro Atletico of Angola 3-1 in their semi-final first leg tie on Saturday. An own goal from Petro's Brazilian skipper Tiago Azulao, who deflected a free kick into his own net, and a stunning long-range strike by Wydad captain Yahya Jabrane put the visitors 2-0 up at halftime.

Congo international Guy Carel Mbenza increased the lead in the 68th minute before substitute Job Estevao pulled one back for the home side with a free kick nine minutes from time. Petro also had midfielder Soares, another of their Brazilian contingent, sent off in the closing stages.

The second leg will be played in Casablanca next Friday and the aggregate winner will meet either Al Ahly of Egypt or Algeria's Entente Setif in the final on May 29. The venue for the final is still to be decided by the Confederation of African Football. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
Cyber fraud gang befriending people on Fb and duping them busted: Cops

Cyber fraud gang befriending people on Fb and duping them busted: Cops

India
4
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022