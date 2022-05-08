Left Menu

Kenya''s Kigen, Ethiopia's Borecha win Prague marathon

PTI | Prague | Updated: 08-05-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 18:50 IST
Nobert Kigen of Kenya won the men's title at the Prague international marathon on Sunday while Bekelech Borecha of Ethiopia was the fastest woman in the race.

Kigen crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 7 minutes and 54 seconds, beating a pair of Ethiopian runners. Kelkile Woldaregay finished second in 2:08:30 with Yitayal Zerihun another 14 seconds back in third.

Borecha clocked her personal best of 2:22:56.

More that 10,000 runners participated in the race that had two editions cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

