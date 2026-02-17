Turkey and Ethiopia Forge New Energy Partnership

Turkey and Ethiopia have officially strengthened their energy collaboration following the signing of a memorandum of understanding during President Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Addis Ababa on Tuesday, according to the Turkish Energy Ministry.

The accord, signed after Erdogan's discussions with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, is designed to expand bilateral cooperation in the energy sector. Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar highlighted its potential as a roadmap for future collaboration, specifically in renewable energy projects and enhancing energy efficiency.

Turkey continues to fortify its regional influence, demonstrated by its instrumental role in mediating between Ethiopia and Somalia. This week, Turkey's deep-sea drilling vessel commenced Ankara's inaugural offshore exploration beyond its maritime zone in Somalia.

(With inputs from agencies.)