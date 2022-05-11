The following are the top/expected stories at 1715 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Navi Mumbai.

*Report of Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul.

*Report Asia Cup Stage 2 at Sulaymaniyah, Iraq.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-CSK-MI-PREVIEW MI to play for pride, CSK survival Mumbai, May 11 (PTI) Their IPL play-off hopes hanging by a thread, Chennai Super Kings will face their fiercest rivals, a down and out Mumbai Indians, in their bid to stay afloat in the competition here on Thursday.

SPO-BAD-TUC Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea Bangkok, May 11 (PTI) Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu was vanquished by world number four An Seyoung yet again as the Indian women's badminton team suffered a demoralising 0-5 defeat against Korea in their final group D match of the Uber Cup Final here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KOHLI-DEVILLIERS Hopefully, AB de Villiers will be back at RCB next year in some capacity: Kohli New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Virat Kohli is hopeful that his friend and South African superstar AB de Villiers will be back at the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a new role next year.

SPO-CRI-RIZWAN-PUJARA Want to have focus and concentration levels of Pujara: Rizwan London, May 11 (PTI) Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan wishes to have focus and concentration levels of his County teammate Cheteshwar Pujara as he looks to improve as a red-ball cricketer.

SPO-SHOOT-JUNIOR-IND Rudrankksh, Abhinav make it 1-2 for India in men's 10m air rifle at Suhl Junior World Cup New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Indian shooter Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil beat compatriot Abhinav Shaw in the gold-match match as India made it a 1-2 in the men's 10 m air rifle competition of the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KISHAN-PRICE Rohit and Virat told me not to get stressed about price-tag: Ishan Kishan Mumbai, May 11 (PTI) High price-tag does create an unimaginable pressure and that's the reason why IPL auction's costliest buy Ishan Kishan was advised by current India captain Rohit Sharma and his predecessor Virat Kohli not to lose sleep over something which is not under his control.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-EQUATION Mohammedan SC need full points, Gokulam Kerala draw to win I-League Kolkata, May 11 (PTI) Chasing a maiden I-League title, local heavyweights Mohammedan Sporting will look to make the most of a dramatic twist of fortunes and go all out for a win against defending champions Gokulam Kerala here on Saturday.

SPO-GOLF-DEAFLYMPICS-IND Diksha enters golf final at Deaflympics, aims to improve on her silver from 2017 Caxias Do Sul (Brazil), May 11 (PTI) India's Diksha Dagar moved a step closer to the coveted gold medal at the Deaflympics golf competition here. SPO-GOLF-MALIK Tvesa Malik to lead team at Aramco Series in Bangkok Bangkok, May 11 (PTI) Tvesa Malik will be shouldering the responsibility of being the captain as she aims for a good show at the USD 1 million Aramco Team Series – Bangkok, starting Thursday.

SPO-ARCHERY-SAI-GRANT AAI gets Rs 1 crore SAI grant for Para Asian Archery meet New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) The Sports Authority of India on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 1 crore to the Archery Association of India as a financial grant for the upcoming Asian Para Archery Championships. SPO-ATH-CYPRUS-IND-LD RECORD Jyothi Yarraji breaks 100m hurdles national record in Cyprus meet (Eds: Adding details) New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) A month after her wind-assisted effort was not registered as a national record, hurdler Jyothi Yarraji has finally made the mark her own while winning a 100m event in Cyprus with a timing of 13.23 seconds.

