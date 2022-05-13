Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh register win on day 3 of HI Sub Jr Women National C'ship

Hockey Bengal, Chhattisgarh Hockey and Hockey Madhya Pradesh registered victories in their respective pool matches on the third day of the 12th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2022 here on Friday. In the first match of the day, Hockey Bengal edged Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 2-1 in a hard-fought Pool A match. Barsha Mondal (28') and Sumaiya Sultana (51') scored a goal each for Hockey Bengal, while Captain Palvi Devi (41') got on the scoresheet for Hockey Jammu & Kashmir.

In Pool C, Chhattisgarh Hockey registered a comfortable 7-0 win over Hockey Gujarat. Geeta Yadav (15', 50') and Aradhana Rajbhar (36', 38') each bagged a brace, while Sanjana Raikwar (10'), Captain Raj Rani (54') and Shalu Sonkar (59') contributed a goal each for Chhattisgarh Hockey. In Pool D, Hockey Madhya Pradesh beat Hockey Uttarakhand 3-0. Hirva Purohit (4'), Tahur Naaz (35') and Gungun Kaur (39') were the goalscorers for the winning team in the third match of the day.

Earlier in the last match on Thursday, Hockey Karnataka registered a comprehensive 15-0 win over Telangana Hockey in Pool H. Yamuna (11', 12', 36', 38') starred with four goals, while Rakshitha J (7', 44', 45') bagged a hat-trick for Hockey Karnataka. Disha M (5', 13') and Captain Disha Ponnamma Mu (28', 43') netted twice, while Likitha P.J (22'), Sowmya Hv (41'), Bollamma Pm (47') and Rashmi M (60') also scored a goal each for the winning team. Meanwhile, the last match of the day between Hockey Maharashtra and Assam Hockey in Pool E will be played later in the day. (ANI)

