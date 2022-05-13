IPL 2022: Virat Kohli becomes first player in league's history to score 6,500 runs
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli on Friday became the first player to score 6,500 runs in the Indian Premier League.
- Country:
- India
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli on Friday became the first player to score 6,500 runs in the Indian Premier League. He accomplished this feat against Punjab Kings at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
A single towards mid-wicket off a Harpreet Brar delivery helped Kohli reach this accomplishment. Kohli is also the highest run-scorer in the league's history, followed by Shikhar Dhawan (6,186), David Warner (5,876), Rohit Sharma (5,829), Suresh Raina (5,528) and Ab De Villiers (5,162)
Coming to the match, the RCB innings is in progress. Earlier, put to bat first, Punjab Kings put up a huge 209/9 in their 20 overs on the board, powered by Jonny Bairstow (66) and Liam Livingstone (70). Harshal Patel (4/34) was the pick of the bowlers for RCB. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Kings aim to stifle in-form KL Rahul in IPL game against Lucknow Super Giants
IPL 2022: Positive atmosphere in DC's change room helped David Warner, believes Gavaskar
Bairstow half-century takes Punjab Kings to 189 for 5 against Royals
Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by eight wickets in Indian Premier League.
David Warner now has most T20 half-centuries, surpasses Chris Gayle