Left Menu

Salernitana rescues 1-1 draw at Empoli, Venezia relegated

PTI | Milan | Updated: 15-05-2022 09:20 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 09:20 IST
Salernitana rescues 1-1 draw at Empoli, Venezia relegated
  • Country:
  • Italy

Diego Perotti was in tears at the final whistle and had to be consoled by teammates after his late penalty was saved in relegation-threatened Salernitana's 1-1 draw with Empoli in Serie A.

Salernitana inched two points clear of the drop zone — but missed a chance to gain more ground — before Cagliari and Genoa play on Sunday.

Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario pulled off some fine saves, including the penalty stop, though he was also somewhat at fault for Federico Bonazzoli's second-half equalizer after Patrick Cutrone gave Empoli the lead.

The result sent last-placed Venezia straight back to Serie B even before drawing at Roma 1-1 later.

Eldor Shomurodov scored a late equalizer for Roma after David Okereke put Venezia ahead in the opening minute.

Roma remained sixth and in a tight battle for the Europa League places, which it can also secure by beating Feyenoord in the Europa Conference League final on May 25.

SAFE Spezia assured itself of Serie A soccer next season after it fought back to win at Udinese 3-2 and move seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Torino won at Hellas Verona 1-0 thanks to a first-half Josip Brekalo strike.

There's one round to play after this weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

 India
2
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
4
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022