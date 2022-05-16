WTA announces updated 2022 tournament calendar

The WTA on Monday announced an updated tournament calendar for the 2022 season, outlining a fall schedule that includes a combination of established WTA tournaments and new events for 2022. "The 2022 WTA fall calendar will provide a robust amount of job opportunities for players in a regional calendar flow that will take us through to the end of the season," said Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO.

"I am extremely grateful to all of our tournament organizers for their support of women's tennis and their commitment to staging world class Hologic WTA Tour events," he added. Updates to the 2022 Hologic WTA Tour calendar include:

Week 30 (July 25) - WTA 250 BNP Paribas Poland Open relocates from Gdynia to Warsaw, Poland Week 37 (September 12) - WTA 250 Japan Women's Open in Osaka, Japan

Week 38 (September 19) - WTA 500 Toray PPO Tennis in Tokyo, Japan and WTA 250 Hana Bank Korea Open in Seoul, South Korea Week 39 (September 26) - WTA 250 Tallinn Open in Tallinn, Estonia

Week 40 (October 3) - WTA 500 J&T Banka Ostrava Open in Ostrava, Czech Republic and WTA 250 Jasmin Open Tunisia in Monastir, Tunisia Week 41 (October 10) - WTA 500 San Diego Open in San Diego, California and WTA 250 Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Week 42 (October 17) - WTA 1000 Guadalajara Open Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico The fall schedule will also include 12 WTA 125 events throughout Europe and North and South America, bringing the total number of 125 events to at least 24 this season.

Further updates to this calendar are expected and will be provided in due course, including the location of the WTA Finals, set to take place the week of October 21. (ANI)

