Left Menu

WTA announces updated 2022 tournament calendar

The WTA on Monday announced an updated tournament calendar for the 2022 season, outlining a fall schedule that includes a combination of established WTA tournaments and new events for 2022.

ANI | Florida | Updated: 16-05-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 21:00 IST
WTA announces updated 2022 tournament calendar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The WTA on Monday announced an updated tournament calendar for the 2022 season, outlining a fall schedule that includes a combination of established WTA tournaments and new events for 2022. "The 2022 WTA fall calendar will provide a robust amount of job opportunities for players in a regional calendar flow that will take us through to the end of the season," said Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO.

"I am extremely grateful to all of our tournament organizers for their support of women's tennis and their commitment to staging world class Hologic WTA Tour events," he added. Updates to the 2022 Hologic WTA Tour calendar include:

Week 30 (July 25) - WTA 250 BNP Paribas Poland Open relocates from Gdynia to Warsaw, Poland Week 37 (September 12) - WTA 250 Japan Women's Open in Osaka, Japan

Week 38 (September 19) - WTA 500 Toray PPO Tennis in Tokyo, Japan and WTA 250 Hana Bank Korea Open in Seoul, South Korea Week 39 (September 26) - WTA 250 Tallinn Open in Tallinn, Estonia

Week 40 (October 3) - WTA 500 J&T Banka Ostrava Open in Ostrava, Czech Republic and WTA 250 Jasmin Open Tunisia in Monastir, Tunisia Week 41 (October 10) - WTA 500 San Diego Open in San Diego, California and WTA 250 Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Week 42 (October 17) - WTA 1000 Guadalajara Open Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico The fall schedule will also include 12 WTA 125 events throughout Europe and North and South America, bringing the total number of 125 events to at least 24 this season.

Further updates to this calendar are expected and will be provided in due course, including the location of the WTA Finals, set to take place the week of October 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022