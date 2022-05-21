Left Menu

India gears up for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022; 13 teams book their spots

India is all set to host its first-ever FIFA women's tournament when 16 teams make their way to the country for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 this October.

India is all set to host its first-ever FIFA women's tournament when 16 teams make their way to the country for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 this October. After the completion of the UEFA Women's U-17 Championship earlier this month, three European countries joined hosts India, China PR, Japan, New Zealand, USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile and Colombia in the team line-up for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022.

There are three more spots up for grabs that will be fought for among the Member Associations of the CAF - Cameroon, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Ghana and Morocco. The sides will be abreast of their opponents when the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 official draw takes place in Zurich on June 24.

The winners of the UEFA Women's U-17 Championship - Germany and the runners-up - Spain had already confirmed their trip to India after making it to the final. Meanwhile, France booked their spot in the tournament after defeating the Netherlands in the third-place play-off match. While the Brazilian and Colombian sides showed their excitement about travelling to India on social media, French coach Cecile Locatelli speaking from their team's perspective said, "Appearing at a World Cup is great for the players. You only have to look at the World Cup we won in 2012 - lots of the players are now representing us at the full international level. It's a great experience, and for the staff and the coaches, it's a very good competition to learn how to help young players progress."

Canadian player Clare Logan also shared her excitement about playing in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022, "We're all overjoyed to have qualified. We'll continue to work hard both on and off the pitch for the incredible opportunity that is playing at a FIFA World Cup." The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022, to be hosted in Bhubaneswar, Goa and Navi Mumbai, will be played from October 11-30, 2022. (ANI)

