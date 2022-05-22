Soccer-Mbappe signs contract extension with PSG until 2025
Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2022 00:35 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 00:35 IST
France forward Kylian Mbappe has extended his contract with Paris St Germain until 2025, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said on Saturday.
"I'm proud to give you a beautiful piece of news -- Kylian Mbappe has signed until June 2025 with Paris St Germain," Al Khelaifi said as he posed with the 23-year-old holding a Mbappe 2025 PSG shirt at the Parc des Princes before the last game of the Ligue 1 season against Metz.
Mbappe's deal was set to expire at the end of June.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ligue
- Kylian Mbappe
- Metz
- France
- Nasser Al-Khelaifi
- Mbappe
- 2025
- Paris
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France's Macron sworn in for second term as president
France's Macron to be inaugurated for second five-year term
France's Macron inaugurated for second five-year term
France's Macron promises new approach during second-term inauguration
France's Macron promises new approach during second-term inauguration