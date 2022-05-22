Left Menu

Soccer-Mbappe signs contract extension with PSG until 2025

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2022 00:35 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 00:35 IST
France forward Kylian Mbappe has extended his contract with Paris St Germain until 2025, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said on Saturday.

"I'm proud to give you a beautiful piece of news -- Kylian Mbappe has signed until June 2025 with Paris St Germain," Al Khelaifi said as he posed with the 23-year-old holding a Mbappe 2025 PSG shirt at the Parc des Princes before the last game of the Ligue 1 season against Metz.

Mbappe's deal was set to expire at the end of June.

