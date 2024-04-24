France's DGAC warns of cancelled flights at French airports due to strike

France's DGAC civil aviation authority said on Wednesday it had asked airlines to cancel flights at Paris Orly airport by 75% and at Paris Charles-De-Gaulle airport by 55% on April 25.

The DGAC made the announcement although the biggest union representing French air traffic control workers, the SNCTA, had said it was calling off a threatened strike on April 25 after reaching a deal with management over working conditions.

