France's DGAC warns of cancelled flights at French airports due to strike
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-04-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 18:31 IST
France's DGAC civil aviation authority said on Wednesday it had asked airlines to cancel flights at Paris Orly airport by 75% and at Paris Charles-De-Gaulle airport by 55% on April 25.
The DGAC made the announcement although the biggest union representing French air traffic control workers, the SNCTA, had said it was calling off a threatened strike on April 25 after reaching a deal with management over working conditions.
