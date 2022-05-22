FACTBOX-Soccer-Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe

Left Menu

* Scored 26 goals from 44 matches in all competitions as Monaco won the Ligue 1 title in the 2016-17 season.

Factbox on France forward Kylian Mbappe, who signed a three-year contract extension with Paris St Germain on Saturday. Born: Dec. 20, 1998

EARLY CAREER * Began his youth career at AS Bondy before joining AS Monaco, where he played for the reserves before making his first-team debut in December 2015.

* Scored his first goal for Monaco in February 2016 -- becoming the youngest first-team scorer in the club's history at the age of 17 years and 62 days, surpassing Thierry Henry. AS MONACO

* Signed his first professional contract with Monaco in March 2016. * Scored 26 goals from 44 matches in all competitions as Monaco won the Ligue 1 title in the 2016-17 season.

PARIS ST-GERMAIN * Joined PSG on loan in August 2017 before the club turned the move into a permanent transfer for a fee of up to 180 million euros ($190.08 million), making him the world's second most expensive signing after Neymar.

* Won the Ligue 1 title and Coupe de France with PSG in the 2017-18 season. * Wore the number 7 jersey the next season, and helped PSG win the Ligue 1 title again and finished as the league's top scorer with 33 goals.

* Ended the 2019–20 season as the league's joint-top scorer with 18 goals, along with Wissam Ben Yedder. Mbappe was named top scorer due to his superior goals per game ratio. PSG were crowned champions in a disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. * Played in the 2019-20 Champions League final against Bayern Munich, which PSG lost 1-0.

* Scored 27 league goals in 2020-21 to become Ligue 1 top scorer for the third consecutive season but PSG failed to win the title, finishing second behind Lille. * In December 2021, Mbappe scored his 30th and 31st goals in the Champions League, becoming the youngest player to reach the milestone in the history of the competition.

* In the same month, he became the youngest player to score 100 goals for a single team in the French top-flight since Opta began recording data in the 1950–51 season. * Won his fourth league title with PSG in 2021-22.

* Mbappe is currently PSG's second-top scorer of all time with 168 goals behind Edinson Cavani (200). INTERNATIONAL CAREER

* Made his debut for France in 2017 aged 18. * Was named in the squad for the 2018 World Cup, where he scored in the final as France won 4-2 against Croatia. Bagged a total of four goals at the finals and was named the best young player of the tournament.

* Helped France win the UEFA Nations League in 2021 and also won the competition's top scorer trophy. ($1 = 0.9470 euros) (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

