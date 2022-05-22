HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day one

Highlights of the first day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Sunday (times GMT): 1138 LINETTE UPSETS JABER

Magda Linette ousted sixth seed Ons Jabeur 3-6 7-6(4) 7-5 in a tense two-and-a-half-hour battle on Court Philippe Chatrier. Tunisian Jabeur, seen as one of the main threats to world number one Iga Swiatek, arrived in Paris with a tour-leading 17 wins on clay.

1110 THIEM FALLS TO DELLIEN Dominic Thiem, twice runner-up at Roland Garros, exited in the first round for the second straight year as he made 42 unforced errors en route to a 6-3 6-2 6-4 defeat by Bolivia's Hugo Dellen.

The Austrian is still searching for his first win of the year and has struggled for form since returning to action in March following a wrist injury. 1047 DIMITROV ROUTS GIRON

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, who retired due to injury during his first-round match against Marcos Giron in Paris last year, started his campaign in fine form by crushing the American 6-1 6-1 6-1 in an hour and a half. 1015 CIRSTEA CRUISES PAST MARIA

Romania's Sorana Cirstea hit 34 winners and won the last six games in a row to beat Tatjana Maria 6-3 6-3 and move into the second round, where she will face Sloane Stephens or Jule Niemeier. 0910 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under cloudy skies on the opening day of action at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 21 degrees Celsius (70 degrees Fahrenheit). READ MORE:

