Romanian Navy to Safely Detonate Drifting Black Sea Mine
Romania's navy plans a controlled detonation of a mine found on its Black Sea coast, according to the defense ministry. Discovered near a shooting range, it is unclear if this mine is recent or from older conflicts. Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey are collaborating to neutralize these maritime hazards.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:16 IST
- Country:
- Romania
Romania's defence ministry announced that the navy will conduct a controlled explosion of a mine discovered along its Black Sea shore. The operation is scheduled for Wednesday.
Soldiers from a nearby shooting range discovered the mine, though its origins remain uncertain. It could be a relic or one of many that have appeared in the Black Sea, a crucial trade and energy corridor, since the Ukraine war began.
Romania works alongside Bulgaria and Turkey in a joint task force to eliminate stray mines. Approximately 150 similar mines have been identified and neutralized, the Romanian navy reports.
(With inputs from agencies.)