Romanian Navy to Safely Detonate Drifting Black Sea Mine

Romania's defence ministry announced that the navy will conduct a controlled explosion of a mine discovered along its Black Sea shore. The operation is scheduled for Wednesday.

Soldiers from a nearby shooting range discovered the mine, though its origins remain uncertain. It could be a relic or one of many that have appeared in the Black Sea, a crucial trade and energy corridor, since the Ukraine war began.

Romania works alongside Bulgaria and Turkey in a joint task force to eliminate stray mines. Approximately 150 similar mines have been identified and neutralized, the Romanian navy reports.

