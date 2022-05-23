Soccer-Man City's Mendy pleads not guilty to sexual assault

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy entered pleas of not guilty to nine charges of sexual assault against six women on Monday. The 27-year-old denied all the charges, including seven counts of rape, at Chester Crown Court. The attacks are alleged to have taken place at his home between October 2020 and August 2021.

Mendy's co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, 40, also entered not guilty pleas to 12 charges relating to the attacks. The trial is set for July 25. Mendy last played for City against Tottenham Hotspur on Aug. 15 and was suspended by the Premier League club later that month when he was arrested.

The France international signed for City from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in 2017 for a fee in the region of 52 million pounds.

