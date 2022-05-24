HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day two

Highlights of the second day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Monday (times GMT): 1952 PLAY SUSPENDED ON OUTSIDE COURTS

All matches being played on the outside courts have been suspended due to heavy rain but holder Novak Djokovic is still playing under the roof on Court Philippe-Chatrier where he has taken the first set against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka. 1919 KERBER SAVES MATCH POINTS TO ADVANCE

German 21st seed Angelique Kerber came back from a set down and saved two match points to beat Poland's Magdalena Frech 2-6 6-3 7-5 as the three-times Grand Slam champion kept alive her chances of winning a first French Open title. 1828 RADUCANU THROUGH, KONTAVEIT OUT

Briton Emma Raducanu won on her Roland Garros debut but was made to work for her victory as she came back from a set down to beat Czech qualifier Linda Noskova 6-7(4) 7-5 6-1. Fifth seed Anett Kontaveit made 40 unforced errors and slumped out in the first round as the Estonian lost 7-6(5) 7-5 to Australian Ajla Tomljanovic.

1605 MOUTET TOPPLES WAWRINKA Stan Wawrinka, the 2015 champion, racked up 51 unforced errors as he fell 2-6 6-3 7-6(2) 6-3 to home favourite Corentin Moutet in just under three hours in his first Grand Slam appearance in 18 months.

1604 RECORD-BREAKING NADAL EASES INTO ROUND TWO Rafa Nadal began his quest for a record-extending 14th French Open title with a 6-2 6-2 6-2 victory over Australian Jordan Thompson to set up a second round clash with France's Corentin Moutet.

Fifth seed Nadal also set a record for most wins at a single Grand Slam with 106, breaking Roger Federer's mark of 105 at Wimbledon. 1450 FRITZ OVERCOMES RODRIGUEZ IN FIVE SETS

American 13th seed Taylor Fritz, who missed the Madrid and Rome Open with injury, clinched a hard-fought 7-6(2) 3-6 6-3 4-6 6-4 win over Argentina Santiago Rodriguez Taverna. Fritz' compatriot Reilly Opelka, seeded 18th, lost to Filip Krajnovic in straight sets earlier.

1420 AZARENKA CLINCHES COMEBACK WIN Former world number one Victoria Azarenka came back from a set down to prevail 6-7(7) 7-6(1) 6-2 in a gruelling three-hour battle against Ana Bogdan to advance to the second round, where she will meet Germany's Andrea Petkovic.

1330 TEENAGER PARRY STUNS KREJCIKOVA Reigning champion Barbora Krejcikova's title defence ended in the opening round after local hope Diane Perry, 19, stunned the world number two 1-6 6-2 6-3 in just over two hours.

Krejcikova, playing her first match since February after struggling with an elbow injury, was rarely troubled in the first set but made 45 unforced errors and found the net on match point as the 97th-ranked Parry completed a remarkable comeback. 1315 ANDREESCU BATTLES PAST BONAVENTURE

Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu, who returned to action in April following a six-month mental health hiatus, moved into the second round with a 3-6 7-5 6-0 win over Belgian qualifier Ysaline Bonaventure. 1104 SWIATEK CRUISES PAST TSURENKO

Iga Swiatek's campaign got off to a smooth start as the world number one needed less than an hour to dispatch Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko 6-2 6-0 and book her place in the second round. Under the Court Philippe-Chatrier roof, the Pole extended her winning run to 29 matches as play was suspended on all outside courts due to rain.

1040 OSAKA EXITS IN FIRST ROUND Four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka crashed out at the first hurdle following a 7-5 6-4 defeat by seeded American Amanda Anisimova, a year after her withdrawal from Roland Garros for mental health reasons.

Anisimova, who reached the semi-finals in Paris in 2019, also beat Osaka in the Australian Open third round this year. 1035 KVITOVA ADVANCES

Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova rallied from 2-5 to take the first set against Hungarian Anna Bondar on the tiebreak before cruising through the second to triumph 7-6(0) 6-1. She will meet Australia's Daria Saville in the second round. 0915 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under cloudy skies at Roland Garros, following brief showers earlier in the day, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66 degrees Fahrenheit). (Compiled by Aadi Nair, Hritika Sharma and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk; editing by Ed Osmond and Ken Ferris)

