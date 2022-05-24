Tennis-Third seed Badosa enjoys lightning quick start in Paris

Third seed Paula Badosa made quick work of French wildcard Fiona Ferro by winning 6-2 6-0 in under an hour to book a spot in the second round of the French Open on Tuesday and boost her confidence following a dip in form earlier this month. The Spaniard, who had cited mental fatigue as one of the reasons for early exits in Rome and Madrid this month, required just 54 minutes for her opening win.

She looked in top form as she chased the 25-year-old Ferro across the court with her trademark thundering groundstrokes. Badosa, a quarter-finalist in Paris last year, grabbed two breaks in succession at the start of the first set and held serve comfortably, with wildcard Ferro failing to carve out a single break opportunity.

It was even easier in the second set as Badosa stormed through it in 18 minutes to seal victory.

