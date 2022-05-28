Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day seven

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-05-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 17:25 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day seven
Representative image (Photo/ Australian Open Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Highlights of the seventh day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Saturday (times GMT): 1140 SWIATEK TOO STRONG FOR KOVINIC

World number one Iga Swiatek navigated a shaky second set to hold off Danka Kovinic 6-3 7-5 and advance to the last 16 in Paris, extending her winning run to 31 matches. Swiatek, 20, will face either home favourite Alize Cornet or Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen for a place in the quarter-finals.

0910 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began under partially sunny skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius (65 degrees Fahrenheit).

READ MORE: French Open order of play on Saturday

No conflict over 'Uncle Toni' as Auger-Aliassime faces Nadal Rising star Alcaraz dazzles to reach last 16 in Paris

French Open crowd provides unmatched atmosphere I hold no grudges and want to play in Australia again, says Djokovic

Nadal is no fan of night sessions at Roland Garros No drama this time as Zverev powers into French Open last 16

Gauff glad she put marine biologist dream aside to stick with tennis U.S. Open runner-up Fernandez makes fourth round in Paris for first time

Find me a ticket! Schwartzman desperate to watch Champions League final

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the first in Ontario; Cancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive and more

Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022