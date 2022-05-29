Left Menu

Soccer-Champions League final kickoff delayed for security reason - stadium announcement

The kick off of Saturday's Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid was delayed for security reasons, a stadium announcer said on Saturday.

"The kick off must be delayed for some minutes for security reasons," the announcer said 15 minutes before the 2100 local time (1900GMT) scheduled start of the match.

