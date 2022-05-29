Soccer-Champions League final kickoff delayed for security reason - stadium announcement
Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2022 00:23 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 00:23 IST
The kick off of Saturday's Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid was delayed for security reasons, a stadium announcer said on Saturday.
"The kick off must be delayed for some minutes for security reasons," the announcer said 15 minutes before the 2100 local time (1900GMT) scheduled start of the match.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Liverpool
- Champions League
- Madrid
Advertisement