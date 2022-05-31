Malaysia's premier cricket ground, Kinrara Oval, is going to host its last game

Malaysia's premier cricket ground, Kinrara Academy Oval will host its last game this June, confirmed Malaysia Cricket on Tuesday. The agreement between Malaysia Cricket and the landowners runs down after 18 years. The two parties had disputes over tariffs and the matter went to court, with the ruling earlier this year in favour of the landowners.

"We are pleased to announce that Malaysian Cricket has reached an amicable settlement with Perumahan Kinrara Berhad. By the settlement, Malaysian Cricket has fulfilled its obligation to pay Perumahan Kinrara Berhad," said Malaysia Cricket in a statement. "Kinrara Oval has played host to numerous international and national tournaments - majestic and Iconic, it was 'Home of Malaysian Cricket'. Given the history and legacy tied to cricket at Kinrara Oval, sentiments are strong and the reason for which the cricket fraternity had hoped to stay on. Nonetheless, we bow out gracefully, with gratitude, taking with us some of the best cricket memories," added further by MC.

To sign off, the ground will host the ICC Under-19 Women's Asia Qualifiers - a pathway tournament to the inaugural Women's U-19 World Cup - from June 1 to 10, and then the Asian Cricket Council's Women's T20 Asia Cup from June 15 to 25. In between the two international events, MC's domestic members have been invited to play a T10 Curtain Call Championship Masters from June 10 to 12. MC will vacate Kinrara on June 30. Kinrara Academy Oval came together in 2003 with a team from New Zealand working on the turf and square, and the BCCI contributed USD 465,000 towards the floodlights. Since then, the ground has hosted ten men's ODIs, 18 men's T20Is, six Women's ODIs, 25 Women's T20Is and 25 youth ODIs.

Some of the highest-profile games were played in this ground in early years: a men's tri-series in September 2006 featuring West Indies, Australia and India, in which Sachin Tendulkar topped the runs charts with 222 runs at 74, including an unbeaten 141. Then, in March 2008, Virat Kohli's India Under-19 team won the World Cup at Kinrara. Further MC also said that they will utilise some other grounds, make them of international standards and they are also finding a permanent ground

"we will now utilise YSD-UKM Oval - the ground at University Kebangsaan Malaysia - Selangor Turf Club, and Kolej Tuanku Ja'afar (KTJ), albeit work is needed to [elevate] the standard of the grounds. Moving forward, we are confident of finding a permanent ground to call our own," MC said. (ANI)

