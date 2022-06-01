Soccer-Ronaldo, De Bruyne among nominees for Player of the Year

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne were on Wednesday named among the six nominees for the English Professional Footballers Association Player of the Year award. De Bruyne is the current holder of the award, having won it the last two seasons, while Ronaldo won the award twice in his first stint with Manchester United in 2007 and 2008.

The other nominees include Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane. De Bruyne was named the Premier League's Player of the Season for the 2021-22 campaign in May.

