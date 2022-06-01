Left Menu

Soccer-Ronaldo, De Bruyne among nominees for Player of the Year

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne were on Wednesday named among the six nominees for the English Professional Footballers Association Player of the Year award. De Bruyne was named the Premier League's Player of the Season for the 2021-22 campaign in May.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 22:47 IST
Soccer-Ronaldo, De Bruyne among nominees for Player of the Year

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne were on Wednesday named among the six nominees for the English Professional Footballers Association Player of the Year award. De Bruyne is the current holder of the award, having won it the last two seasons, while Ronaldo won the award twice in his first stint with Manchester United in 2007 and 2008.

The other nominees include Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane. De Bruyne was named the Premier League's Player of the Season for the 2021-22 campaign in May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022