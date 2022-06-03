Nagpur, Raipur to host International Challenge events in September

India's up and coming shuttlers will have an opportunity to earn ranking points and experience with the country hosting two BWF international challenge badminton tournaments in Nagpur and Raipur in September.

Badminton World Federation (BWF) also awarded a junior international event to be held in Hyderabad, also in September.

Following India's historic triumph at the Thomas Cup, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) had written to BWF last month, requesting it for more international events.

BWF accepted the request and allotted the two international challenge events and a junior international.

''BWF has awarded three tournaments to India, which will be held in September. These events will help the young Indian players to play more international events, face quality opponents and grab crucial world ranking points,'' BAI secretary Sanjay Mishra told PTI.

There are a total of 31 international challenge tournament that happens in a year worldwide with India hosting just one of them in 2022 -- the Infosys Foundation India international challenge in Bengaluru from October 11 to 16 last year.

The international challenge tournaments are grade 3 events in the BWF tournament structure and ranking points and prize money are much less than the grade 1 (BWF major events) and 2 (BWF World Tour) events. India hosts one junior international Grand Prix in Pune (August 30-September 4), besides three BWF world tour events -- Odisha Super 100, Syed Modi Super 300 and India Open Super 500 tournament.

But now, India will be hosting at least seven international tournaments every year following the addition of the three international events.

While the exact dates are yet to be ascertained, Raipur is set to host the first event, followed immediately by Nagpur, according to BAI's calender for 2022-23. The India junior international challenge is scheduled in Hyderabad ahead of the two events.

Meanwhile, the 84th Senior National Badminton Championships will return after a gap of three years with Pune hosting the event from February 19 to 23 next year.

